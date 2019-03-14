N.S. RCMP ‘concerned for safety’ of break-and-enter suspect who lost his shoes while fleeing

Lunenburg District RCMP say they’re concerned about the well-being of a break-and-enter suspect who fled into the woods and lost his shoes in the process.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Lighthouse Road in Fox Point, N.S., at around 2:52 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they came across a break-and-enter in progress.

While trying to arrest the two suspects they found inside the home, one fled “into the nearby ocean” and the other ran into the woods.

The suspect in the ocean was promptly arrested.

But the man who ran into the woods got away. He lost his shoes and police say he was not “properly dressed.”

The man is described as a white male in his 20s, about five feet nine inches tall, 145 lbs, with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555 or Crime Stoppers.