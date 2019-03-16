Weed weddings: Calgary hosts Canada’s first cannabis wedding expo

Brides and grooms looking to add a little extra greenery to their nuptials had a chance to check out the newest trends at Calgary’s first-ever cannabis wedding expo on Saturday.

Since cannabis was legalized in Canada, wedding vendors say they’ve been inundated with couples wanting to highlight the plant throughout their special day.

Laureen Cauryn Cameron, the organizer of the Canadian Cannabis Wedding Expo, said many couples are curious about what a cannabis wedding entails.

“There are more ways of incorporating it than just smoking it,” said Cauryn Cameron. “You can do it aesthetically in the flowers, you can have it as a wedding favour.”

Natalia Chiles helps couples extend the cannabis theme by planning stagettes and honeymoons.

“It can be anything from adding a few drops of CBD oil, which is non-psychoactive, into your tea or smoking up a cannabis cigar,” Chiles said. “There are different alternatives to what people can think of as a cannabis wedding.”

While some couples may be going all out with weed-themed weddings, it’s the subtle touches that are catching the most attention.

Samantha MacCallum’s wedding date is still more than a year away, and she said cannabis accents will most likely make an appearance.

“I wanted unique thank you gifts at the tables,” said MacCallum. “Seeing bath bombs and chocolates and edibles… It was stunning.”

While commercial edibles are still illegal, cake designers like Marcia Calencia hope that once edibles are legal, it will boost business.

“I’m waiting for it to get legalized so I can make infused products,” said Calencia. “In the meantime, I’m adding little decor marijuana leaves.”

While cakes and gifts can add to the fun of a wedding, a cannabis-friendly event can also be practical.

MacCallum said one of her bridesmaids uses medical cannabis, especially in stressful situations. She said inviting cannabis use will make her wedding more inclusive.

“Knowing that she’ll be able to use it and there won’t be a stigma attached, that it’s open and welcome at my own wedding… makes sure she gets to enjoy the day as much as I do,” MacCallum said.

Wedding planners reminded people to double check if venues are cannabis friendly before booking.