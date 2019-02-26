Princesses, Spider-Man deliver flowers to kids at Ronald McDonald House in Calgary

While Calgary shivered through another cold snap, it felt like spring in Ronald McDonald House Southern Alberta on Monday — as Disney princesses and Spider-Man stopped by with 30 flower arrangements.

Smiles appeared all around as Belle, Ariel, Tiana, Rapunzel and others spent time with kids, giving them flowers from the past weekend’s Bridal Fantasy expo to add some Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo to their day.

“I know the princesses and I’m a wedding planner so I thought it’d be a great idea to bring the two worlds together and make some magic happen,” said organizer Laureen Cauryn Cameron.

She put on the event with bridal show organizers, Royal Princess Parties of Calgary and donations from two local florists.

Kids like Cameron were surprised by the visit.

“I’m really excited and I think it’s awesome,” she said with a fist pump. “I wish I had Belle’s library so much.”