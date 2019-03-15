Police upping presence at Ottawa religious institutions after Christchurch mosque shootings: police chief

Ottawa police are increasing their “vigilance and presence” at local religious institutions across the national capital in the wake of the “senseless” mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday that killed 49 people and injured 48 others, the chief of police says.

“These types of events affect us all and we understand that they have a profound impact on many in our diverse communities,” Chief Charles Bordeleau wrote in a letter to local community and faith leaders members on Friday, a copy of which he posted on his Twitter account.

“The members of the Ottawa Police Service are committed to your safety and security and we have increased our vigilance and presence at local religious institutions.”

READ MORE: Montreal, Quebec City police on high alert following New Zealand mosque shootings

Global News has reached out to the police service for further comment and will update this story when a response is received.

As a result of the senseless attacks in #Christchurch , I have issued this letter to our @ottawacity community and faith leaders this morning. #OneCommunity pic.twitter.com/ita6AOOmew — Charles Bordeleau (@ChiefBordeleau) March 15, 2019

Police in Christchurch, New Zealand have said three people are currently in custody and one man in his 20s has been charged in relation to the attacks, which occurred during daily prayers on Friday at the two mosques.

In his letter, Bordeleau said the Ottawa Police Service has “no intelligence to suggest that any group in Ottawa is allied” with those suspects but added that “the possibility of a copycat lone actor is always a concern.”

READ MORE: ‘One of New Zealand’s darkest days’ — NZ prime minister comments on double mosque attack

“Police presence alone has been shown to have a definitive effect on discouraging lone actor attackers,” Bordeleau wrote.

Bordeleau “strongly encouraged” community members to call 911 if at any time they feel a life-threatening emergency or a crime is occurring.

WATCH: Calgarians condemn massacre at New Zealand mosques

