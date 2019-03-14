Lilly Singh, Canadian YouTube star, to host NBC late-night show
LOS ANGELES – NBC is shaking up late-night TV, giving Carson Daly‘s slot to a woman of colour who’s a star on YouTube.
The network said Thursday that a new show, titled “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” will air at 1:35 a.m. EDT beginning in September.
Singh will be the only woman to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network.
NBC says her half-hour program will include in-studio interviews and pre-taped comedy sketches.
Singh calls the prospect of being an Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show “a dream come true.”
Her acting credits include HBO’s movie “Fahrenheit 451” and “Bad Moms.”
