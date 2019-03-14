Ammonia gas leak prompts evacuation of southwest Edmonton arena

The Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre was evacuated on Thursday night because of an ammonia gas leak, according to a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the spokesperson described the leak at the arena on Leger Road as being a minor one and said it was discovered in one of the arenas. She said crews were called to respond to the rec centre at 7:14 p.m.

Edmonton Transit Service buses were brought in to keep swimmers warm after they were forced to leave the facility on short notice. They were allowed to stay on the pool deck until the buses arrived.

Eventually, people who had been using the swimming pool before the building was evacuated were allowed back in to change.

However, the building will be shut down for the evening, the spokesperson said.

A fire official told Global News no medical issues had been reported and that a HAZMAT crew was able to contain the leak.

More to come…

