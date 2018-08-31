City of Fernie hopes to set example for small communities after report into fatal ammonia leak

Following the release of a WorkSafeBC report on Wednesday, the City of Fernie is working to do better going forward.

“This incident has been everything to us here at the City of Fernie, but we really do want to become the leaders of health and safety in smaller communities,” said Chief Administrative Officer Norm McInnis.

The ammonia leak on October 17, 2017 killed three workers at Fernie Memorial Arena, and as the city nears the one year anniversary, McInnis said the investigations into the fatal incident don’t get any easier.

“It was amazing how the community really did support each other in the community,” he said.

“Then we get the report in July and it kind of opens up some wounds.”

The WorkSafeBC report echoes a July report by Technical Safety BC which confirmed the contributing factors in the ammonia leak were a failed refrigeration system and poor ventilation.

WorksafeBC said the company that owns that system has been cited with two violations under the Workers Compensation Act.

However, a release earlier in the week from the city stated that the WorkSafeBC report didn’t point out any specific ways they could have prevented this tragedy.