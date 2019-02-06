Ammonia leak at Seton YMCA temporarily closes facility Wednesday

The newly built YMCA in the community of Seton was closed for just over an hour on Wednesday due to an ammonia leak.

Emergency crews were called to the southeast facility just after 4 a.m.

Calgary Fire Department District Chief Hank Ormstrup said the ammonia levels detected were quite low.

“When we arrived the ammonia alarm was going off. That gets triggered [at] about 25 ppm,” Ormstrup said. “When we got here, I think the peak readings were about 37 ppm … Immediate danger to life and health is 300 ppm.”

YMCA regional director Nick Wiggins told Global News the alarm went off inside the refrigeration room where the ice plant is located, and was possibly from an exhaust fan.

“The building at the time was closed. There were some contractors in the building but none of the public,” he said. “Those contractors were safely evacuated.”

The facility was supposed to open at 5:30 a.m. but remained closed until the situation could be resolved. Crews inspected and it was opened to the public just before 7 a.m.

“We’re still trying to determine exactly what the causes were,” Wiggins said.

Attention. Brookfield Residential YMCA resumes normal operations. pic.twitter.com/OpenLR5CQC — YMCA Calgary (@YMCA_Calgary) February 6, 2019

The Brookfield Residential YMCA at Seton opened to the public on Jan. 14 and includes a water park, two ice rinks, three gymnasiums, a fitness centre, a library and daycare, and a 200-metre running track.