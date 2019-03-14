Dump truck driver charged with impaired driving in Hwy. 115 crash in Peterborough
A driver has been charged with impaired driving after a dump truck crashed in Peterborough last month.
On Feb. 4, Peterborough County OPP responded to a crash on Highway 115 near Bensfort Road around 6:30 a.m.
OPP say the driver of the southbound truck lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle went down an embankment and collided with a fence. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Ministry of the Environment was notified to assist with the clean-up of diesel fuel.
On Thursday, OPP updated their investigation and stated the dump-truck driver faces several charges.
Daniel Jackson, 55, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, has been charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 20.
