Toronto woman killed in head-on collision on Highway 28 north of Peterborough

Police say a woman from Toronto was killed and a driver charged following a head-on collision north of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a head-on collision on Highway 28 north of Haultain Road in North Kawartha Township, just past the community of Woodview, about 45 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: SIU clears OPP in death of a 40-year-old man near Apsley last year

OPP say the driver of one of the two vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TRAFFIC: Highway 28 in @NorthKawartha is blocked at Northey's Bay Road by #PtboOPP following a serious collision. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Avoid the area if possible #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/z9M7Pl7jNi — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 13, 2019

On Thursday, the victim was identified as Carolyn Clement, 69, of Toronto.

The other driver, Christopher Ashton, 35, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with driving while prohibited and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The highway was closed between Haultain Road and the village of Aspley as police investigated.

OPP said the highway reopened around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Peterborough police encouraging residents to use online crime-reporting tool