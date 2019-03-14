Toronto woman killed in head-on collision on Highway 28 north of Peterborough
Police say a woman from Toronto was killed and a driver charged following a head-on collision north of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:15 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a head-on collision on Highway 28 north of Haultain Road in North Kawartha Township, just past the community of Woodview, about 45 kilometres north of Peterborough.
OPP say the driver of one of the two vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, the victim was identified as Carolyn Clement, 69, of Toronto.
The other driver, Christopher Ashton, 35, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with driving while prohibited and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.
He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The highway was closed between Haultain Road and the village of Aspley as police investigated.
OPP said the highway reopened around 11 p.m.
