60% of Canadians want tougher laws against birth tourism: Angus Reid Institute poll

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute says most Canadians feel the country’s policy of birthright citizenship goes too far.

As the legislation stands, any baby born on Canadian soil is automatically granted citizenship, even if the parents are in the country only on a tourist visa.

A poll by the Angus Reid Institute Thursday says 64 per cent of Canadians say that shouldn’t be the case.

According to the poll, 60 per cent say Canada’s citizenship laws need to change to discourage “birth tourism,” where expecting parents deliberately come to Canada to give birth so their babies get citizenship.

Even so, the poll says more Canadians think birthright citizenship is a good policy than a bad one.

And the survey also found people over the age of 55 were more likely to say that birth tourism is a serious problem for Canada, than those under 35.

