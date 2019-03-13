Manitoba Moose beat Texas Stars to close gap for final playoff spot

The Manitoba Moose picked up a crucial win over the team they’re trying to catch for a playoff spot on Wednesday.

The Moose scored with just over five minutes remaining to break a 3-3 deadlock en route to a pivotal 4-3 victory over the Texas Stars at Bell MTS Place.

The win moved the Moose to within two points of the Stars for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Moose have been dynamite at Bell MTS Place as of late where they’ve now won 15 of their last 17 games.

WATCH: Highlights Stars vs Moose – March 13

Cameron Schilling had a goal and an assist for Manitoba. Cam Maclise, Marko Dano, and Felix Girard had the other Moose markers. Logan Stanley recorded a pair of assists.

READ MORE: ‘He’s a Jet’: Sami Niku to stick with Winnipeg Jets

After a scoreless first period, the two teams combined to score five goals in the middle frame. Schilling scored with 13 seconds left in the period as the Moose took a one-goal lead to the final stanza.

The Stars tied the game midway through the third period, before Girard scored on his own rebound with 5:39 remaining to secure the win.

Brad McClure, Joel Hanley, and Gavin Bayreuther had the goals for Texas.

Eric Comrie made 20 saves in goal for Manitoba as the Moose outshot the Stars 24-23. Comrie allowed a goal on a shot from centre ice in the second period. Hanley’s dump in attempt hit a stanchion and deflected into the wide open net with Comrie behind the net to play the puck.

Landon Bow had 20 stops for Texas.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose partnership with Assiniboine Park Zoo helps save polar bears

The Moose and Stars will meet again on Friday where the Moose will have a chance to take over the final playoff spot.