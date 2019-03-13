Elite Vancouver private school launches investigation over college test scam allegations

A prestigious Vancouver private school says it’s conducting an internal investigation into an allegation linking the parent of two former students to what American authorities are calling the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

David Sidoo — a former Canadian Football League player and prominent Vancouver philanthropist — is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in Massachusetts.

An indictment alleges that Sidoo paid someone $100,000 on two separate occasions to secretly take the SAT on behalf of each of his sons, and also paid for a falsified high school graduation test.

Here are excerpts from US #CollegeExamScam indictment involving Vancouver businessman and philanthropist David Sidoo. – Sidoo is accused to have paid someone $200,000 to take SAT for one son and CANADIAN graduation exam for second son. #CollegeCheatingScandal pic.twitter.com/g6sMwrYQPX — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) March 12, 2019

Both of his sons attended Saint George’s School, which issued a statement saying it had only just learned of the allegations but takes the matter very seriously.

The allegation has not been proven in court and Sidoo’s lawyer Richard Schonfeld says in a statement that it comes with the presumption of innocence.

Nearly 50 people are charged as part of the investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, including Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.