Ethics commissioner Mario Dion taking ‘prolonged’ medical leave amid SNC-Lavalin investigation

Ethics commissioner Mario Dion will be taking a long medical leave for unspecified reasons, but his office notes that investigations there will continue.

Dion, named to the post in January 2018, has been leading the investigation by his office into allegations of attempted political interference in the SNC-Lavalin affair since last month, although his office has refused to confirm whether that specific investigation remains ongoing.

“The Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner has been informed that commissioner Mario Dion will be away from his duties for a prolonged period for medical reasons,” his office announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Despite these exceptional circumstances, the work of the office will continue.”

His office offered no further details on the cause of his medical leave but added that Dion will resume his duties “as soon as he is able to do so.”

“We would request continued respect for the privacy of commissioner Dion and his family at this time,” the statement said.

