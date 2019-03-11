OECD anti-bribery officials ‘concerned’ by SNC-Lavalin affair, plan to ‘closely monitor’ case

The ongoing controversy over allegations of attempted political interference by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his senior officials in the case of SNC-Lavalin have anti-bribery officials from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development “concerned.”

And the anti-bribery officials there warned on Monday they have sent a letter to Canadian authorities noting they will be following the case closely.

“The OECD Working Group on Bribery is concerned by recent allegations of interference in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin that are subject to proceedings in the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights,” said the OECD in a statement.

“As a Party to the Anti-Bribery Convention, Canada is fully committed to complying with the Convention, which requires prosecutorial independence in foreign bribery cases pursuant to Article 5. In addition, political factors such as a country’s national economic interest and the identity of the alleged perpetrators must not influence foreign bribery investigations and prosecutions.”

The statement continued, noting OECD anti-bribery officials “will closely monitor Canada’s updates, and has also sent a letter to the Canadian authorities confirming its concerns and next steps in this matter.”

The warning from the organization puts Trudeau and his Liberals on notice that the world is watching their handling of the matter.

Already, two Liberal cabinet members have resigned over the allegations originally reported by the Globe and Mail on Feb. 7 that Trudeau and his officials tried to pressure former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the Montreal engineering giant’s criminal case to save it from trial and a potential conviction.

One of those resignations from cabinet was Wilson-Raybould herself on Feb. 12.

Jane Philpott, former president of the Treasury Board, resigned from cabinet on March 4, saying she had “lost confidence” in the government’s handling of the allegations.

Trudeau, however, has so far insisted none of the discussions he and top officials have admitted to having with Wilson-Raybould between September and December 2018 were “inappropriate,” and maintained they were entirely focused on protecting jobs he says could be at risk.

However, neither he nor his officials have provided any evidence of that.

Members of the House of Commons justice committee, which is holding meetings with witnesses involved in the matter, have asked repeatedly for evidence that job losses would result if SNC-Lavalin did not get a deal to help it escape criminal trial.

Known as remediation or deferred prosecution agreements, such deals were introduced by the Liberals last year following heavy lobbying by SNC-Lavalin, and allow a firm to admit wrongdoing and pay a fine rather than face potential conviction.

In SNC-Lavalin’s case, conviction of the corruption and fraud charges it faces would result in a 10-year ban on bidding for government contracts.

Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick did note, however, that officials believed the “tanking” share prices of SNC-Lavalin after it announced it had not been invited to negotiate such a deal constituted “new facts” that warranted officials continuing to pressure Wilson-Raybould to re-examine her decision not to intervene.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion launched an investigation last month but his office has declined to confirm whether that remains ongoing.

The House of Commons justice committee has also been holding meetings with witnesses involved in the allegations, including Wilson-Raybould, Wernick, and Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Trudeau.

Liberal members of the committee have so far blocked an attempt by opposition members to invite Wilson-Raybould back to the committee to answer questions raised by the testimony by Butts as well as Wernick, who testified for the second time last week in response to her testimony in the previous week.

A meeting to further discuss calling her to reappear is expected to take place this week.

