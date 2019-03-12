Families, friends mark 10 years since Cougar helicopter crash off N.L. that killed 17

A tragedy that rocked the offshore industry 10 years ago is being remembered today in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The crash of Cougar Flight 491 claimed the lives of 17 offshore workers and crew, with just one person surviving.

The flight was en route to the offshore when the crew called in a mayday indicating there was no oil pressure in the aircraft’s main gear box.

The helicopter turned around and began heading back to St. John’s, but ditched into the frigid North Atlantic off the coast of Newfoundland.

Two people escaped from the aircraft, but Robert Decker was the only person to survive.

Decker shared those terrifying moments when he appeared at an inquiry looking into the accident, recounting how he was found by another Cougar helicopter while floating in the ocean and then pleading not to be left behind.

The inquiry resulted in modifications to the Sikorsky S92A and changes in the way offshore workers are transported back and forth.

A memorial service will take place this evening at the Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle, along with wreath ceremonies on the SeaRose platform and the Henry Goodrich drill rig.