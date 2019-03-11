Manitoba Bisons’ Shai Ross steals show at CFL’s Western Regional Combine

Manitoba Bisons’ receiver Shai Ross improved his stock for the upcoming CFL Draft on Monday.

After getting put through physical testing at the CFL’s Western Regional Combine in Edmonton, Ross was one of only three players invited back to the national combine later this month.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Ross said.

“It’s kind of surreal. It hasn’t really soaked in yet, but I’m really excited. Excited to go back to work, and just prove to the scouts that I can compete at the national level.”

Ross was one of eight Bisons’ players who were tested in six different drills. Ross won four of the events and finished second in another.

“I was kinda shocked by my numbers,” Ross said. “But I’m really happy with them. I’ve been working really hard for the past two months just training every day, and just staying on top of it — taking care of body. And so it really paid off.”

Ross had the highest vertical jump by a long shot. His 37.5-inch vertical jump was three inches higher than St. FX linebacker Ben Von Muehldorfer who finished in second place. Bisons’ receiver Jesse Walker was third at 33 inches, while fellow Bison Bison Dylan Schrot was fifth with a 32-inch leap.

Ross also posted the farthest broad jump, and the fastest time in both the three-cone drill and the short shuttle. Ross surpassed the 11-foot mark in the broad jump where Walker finished in second place. Walker was also second to Ross in the short shuttle.

Ross finished second to his Bisons’ teammate in the 40-yard dash. Walker posted the fastest 40-yard time of 4.63 seconds. Ross was only two-hundredths of a second behind.

Bisons’ defensive lineman Derek Dufault finished in a tie for third place in the bench press. He had 21 repetitions of 225 pounds.

Simon Fraser defensive lineman Rey Arcega led the way with 28 reps. Manitoba offensive lineman Reid McMorris was in a tie for fifth place with 20 reps.

Only three of the 42 players who participated were invited back for a second look at the national combine. Ross will be joined by Bisons’ teammate Tariq LaChance and Calgary’s Jeshrun Antwi at the national combine from March 22-24 in Toronto.

