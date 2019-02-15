Former Manitoba Bison DJ Lalama calls it ‘childhood dream come true’ after signing with Blue Bombers
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed former Manitoba Bisons linebacker DJ Lalama.
Lalama agreed to a one-year contract with his hometown team.
Lalama, 25, was a member of the Montreal Alouettes, but missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
“I have a lot to prove,” Lalama said when reached through text message. “Just feel fortunate for the opportunity. Childhood dream come true.”
While he was rehabbing his shoulder injury, Lalama helped coach the St. Paul’s Crusaders varsity football team where they went all the way to the championship game.
Lalama appeared in 15 games for the Alouettes in the 2017 season where he recorded 10 special teams tackles.
He also spent time with the Edmonton Eskimos after they selected him 70th overall in the 2016 CFL Draft.
Lalama played four seasons for the Bisons, and in 2016 he won the USports Presidents’ Trophy as the nations Defensive Player of the Year.
