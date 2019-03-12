Grant Park Shoppers Drug Mart allegedly urged customers to use self-checkout rather than cashiers

Customers at a Grant Park drugstore say they were told they couldn’t use the cashier lane if they were paying with plastic.

Lynda Chaikowski said she was recently at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Grant Park Shopping Centre when she want to pay for her goods. When she went up to the cashier, she claims she was told she had to use a self-checkout machine unless she was paying with cash.

READ MORE: Shoppers Drug Mart to shrink hours at 24-hour stores in Winnipeg

“They just said that was something they were instituting, I guess, and they wanted people to use that instead of the cash, but I like talking to people. I don’t want to talk to a machine,” she said.

Chaikowski said for people like her elderly mother, using the self-checkout can be confusing and overwhelming.

“I feel more comfortable when I’m dealing with an actual person and so I prefer the human contact rather than more machines,” Chaikowski said.

“I don’t like it (the machines), its just an inconvenience if its open you should just be able to use your credit cards there.” Another customer added.

Others, however, think it’s inevitable.

“I think it’s the way of the future and the way we should do things,” said another customer outside the store.

READ MORE: Amazon opens automated supermarket, spelling doom for retail cashiers

Global News reached out to Loblaws, which says it was all a misunderstanding.

“In some stores, customers paying with credit or debit have the option to use self-checkouts,” senior director Catherine Thomas wrote in a statement.

“However, if a customer prefers to use a regular checkout, they certainly have that choice… There has been some confusion around checkout procedures at a Winnipeg location. We have followed up with the store to ensure clarity on these policies.”