Ethiopian Airlines crash: Carleton U professor Pius Adesanmi identified as victim

A Carleton University professor was among the 18 Canadians killed in Sunday’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet in Ethiopia, the university has confirmed.

Pius Adesanmi, an English professor and director of the university’s Institute of African Studies, was identified as one of the victims of the crash, the university said in a statement.

“Pius was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy,” Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president and vice-chancellor of Carleton University, said in a release.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him, and with everyone who suffered loss in the tragic crash in Ethiopia.”

Pauline Rankin, dean of the university’s faculty of arts and social sciences, said Nigerian-born Adesanmi was a key figure in building the Institute of African Studies.

“The contributions of Pius Adesanmi to Carleton are immeasurable,” Rankin said. “He worked tirelessly to build the Institute of African Studies, to share his boundless passion for African literature and to connect with and support students. He was a scholar and teacher of the highest calibre who leaves a deep imprint on Carleton.”

All 157 passengers and crew died in the crash, which occurred shortly after the airplane took off from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa towards the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The identities of the other Canadian victims weren’t immediately known.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canadian authorities were working with their Kenyan counterparts to get more information.

