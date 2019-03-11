Ethiopian Airlines crash: New Brunswick man identified as one of 18 Canadian victims

Forestry groups have identified a New Brunswick man as one of the 18 Canadians who died Sunday when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 aboard.

The Kenya Forest Service and the Family Forest Nepal Facebook pages both wrote posts offering condolences to the family of Peter DeMarsh of International Family Forestry Alliance.

The International Family Forestry Alliance did not immediately return a request for comment early Monday.

The Kenya Forest Service post said DeMarsh was en route to Nairobi to attend a workshop on “access to international climate finance for small holder farmers.”

A mother and daughter from Edmonton, a renowned Carleton University professor and an accountant with the City of Calgary were also among the Canadians who died in the crash.

