Ethiopia Airlines plane crash triggers wave of sorrowful messages from Trudeau and many more

The Ethiopia Airlines plane crash that took the lives of 157 people, including 18 Canadians, has triggered a wave of sympathy from prominent politicians and others.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was “deeply saddened” by the news and offered “heartfelt condolences to those who have lost family, friends and loved ones as a result of this tragedy.”

“While the causes of the crash continue to be investigated, the safety and security of all Canadians remains our primary concern,” he said.

The Canadian government is providing consular assistance and working with authorities to gather more information.

“We join the international community in mourning the loss of so many lives, including those countries who have also lost citizens in this devastating crash. I am reaching out to president of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and prime minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed to express my condolences for this tragic event.”

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland also issued condolences.

She said the federal government is in touch with Ethiopian authorities to gather more information.

Liberal MP Rob Oliphant tweeted that he landed safely in Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

He added, however, that he was afraid some of his fellow passengers from the Toronto flight were connected to the flight to Nairobi that crashed.

“Hits close to home and thinking of those who lost their lives this morning,” he said.

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer said he was “devastated” at the news of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

“My deepest sympathies and prayers go to the families and friends of the victims, and our thoughts are with them today,” he said at a news conference.

“It’s a tragedy, I understand that the government is ensuring that Canadians who are affected by this tragedy have an opportunity to get information, I saw a message sent out today. We do support their efforts in doing that.

“I think we can come together as Canadians right now and mourn the loss of so many Canadian citizens who are affected, and all the victims of the tragedy.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory, too, extended his condolences.

“The City of Toronto stands with the people of Ethiopia and Toronto’s Ethiopian community during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted the lives of UN staff that were lost in the crash.

“Deeply saddened by the news this morning of the plane crash in Ethiopia, claiming the lives of all on board,” he said.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims — including our own UN staff — who perished in this tragedy.

Sympathies also poured in from other world leaders.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame tweeted that his country stands with Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed and the people of his country.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also extended his sympathies.