Police seeking driver who allegedly punched officer at traffic stop in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are looking for a man who punched a police officer in the head multiple times while at a traffic stop in the city’s west end.

Police responded to the incident at around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday when the officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Investigators said the driver, identified as Dwayne Banfield, 31, exited his car and approached the female officer and allegedly punched her several times around the head area.

READ MORE: Police officer bitten, suspect arrested after alleged assault in downtown Toronto

The officer sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment.

Police said he was last seen fleeing on foot, heading southbound on Weston Road.

Banfield is wanted for assault on a police officer causing bodily harm, escape lawful custody, obstruction of police, and driving a motor vehicle with no validation on the licence plate.

Investigators said he is considered to be violent and is not be approached if seen.

READ MORE: Kingston police charge 2 suspended drivers in bizarre traffic stop

Banfield is described as having a thin build and short braids. He was wearing a bucket-style hat, a camouflage coat with a vertical zipper on the left upper arm, green pants, a nameplate over the left chest bone and an unknown chain on the left shoulder.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.