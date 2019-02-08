Police officer bitten, suspect arrested after alleged assault in downtown Toronto
Toronto police say a man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and injuring an officer during arrest in the city’s downtown core.
Officers responded to the incident at 4:41 p.m. on Friday at a building in the area of Yonge and Adelaide streets.
Investigators said a man assaulted a woman inside the building and then got into a physical altercation with an officer during the arrest.
They said the officer was bitten by the man, which resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the officer was taken to hospital for treatment.
The woman also suffered minor injuries due to the incident and was treated in hospital.
The suspect is now in custody.
