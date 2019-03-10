Overhaul of child protection hearings system reduces wait times to six months from 18 months

An overhaul of Manitoba’s child protection hearings system has reduced the time families spend in court.

However, some experts say the legal system will never provide the support these people need.

Child protection hearings are usually shrouded in mystery because unlike criminal court, they aren’t open to the public.

But a social media video of Winnipeg police officers taking a newborn from its mothers in a hospital has shone some light on what can happen.

The province has reduced wait times for trials in child protection court from up to 18 months to around six months.

There’s also a 60-day deadline to work out a child custody plan and conditions for parents wanting their kids back.

The goal is to get that done without having to take a case further through the courts.

Cora Morgan, the First Nations family advocate, says the system is still confusing and daunting for the people involved.

She says court should be the very last option, not the default result when a child is apprehended.

