MMIWG
October 1, 2018 1:46 pm

Advocate says child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous children

By Kelly Malone The Canadian Press

Cora Morgan, First Nations Family Advocate at The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC).

The Canadian Press/John Woods
A A

A Manitoba First Nations children’s advocate says the child-welfare system is designed to keep Indigenous families at a disadvantage.

Cora Morgan with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs told the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women that the system is set up to apprehend children, not to support families.

The inquiry is holding hearings in Winnipeg this week and is expected to focus on child welfare.

READ MORE: Hearings held for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Winnipeg this week

Morgan says violence against Indigenous women can be linked to child welfare because it not only removes them from their families, but also takes away their identity and self-worth.

She says the system “just eats up our children to the point where they lose their value for life.”

Manitoba has the highest per-capita rate of children in care and almost 90 per cent are Indigenous.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Child And Family Services
Family
indigenous violence
indigenous violence against women
Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls
MMIWG
National Inquiry
Violence

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News