Fentanyl, meth, cocaine seized in Penticton drug bust

Drugs, guns and a motorcycle were among items seized by police this week following a drug bust in the South Okanagan on Thursday.

According to Penticton RCMP, a search warrant was executed at a Penticton home following a two-week investigation for drug trafficking. Police say they found “a large scale, medium-level drug operation,” and that cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and mixing agents were found, “all of which were being prepared for street-level sale and distribution.”

Police say they seized over a half-pound of cocaine, just under six ounces of meth and just under two ounces of fentanyl. Police estimated the street value at $35,000.

Police say they also seized a loaded .38-calibre handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22-calibre rifle, a large amount of ammunition, a bullet-proof vest, a crossbow, cash, two cash counters, four cellphones and a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was determined to have been stolen from Kelowna in February.

“Any time you can get drugs and guns out of the hands of criminals is a great day,” said Penticton RCMP Cpl. Scott VanEvery. “The bonus for us was the amount of drugs.

“The arrest and amount seized will surely have an impact on the drug supply and distribution in Penticton and the South Okanagan.”

Police say James Cousineau, 39, of Penticton, is facing a number of drugs and weapons charges.