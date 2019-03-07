Meth and fentanyl seized, 7 arrested in Kitchener drug busts: police

Waterloo Regional Police say seven people have been arrested after finding a stash of drugs while executing a pair of search warrants in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Officers raided homes in the Courtland Avenue and Shelley Drive area, and in the Strasburg and Bleams roads area.

Members of the drugs and firearms unit, the community-oriented response enforcement (CORE) team, and the emergency task force were involved in the operation.

Police said meth and fentanyl were seized, but didn’t say how much.

Four women, whose ages range from 35 to 48, and three men, whose ages range from 32 to 48, were all arrested.

Police said all seven were charged with various criminal and drug-related offences.

