Driver airlifted after head-on crash with transport truck near Arthur: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a driver was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash with a transport truck near Arthur on Wednesday.
It happened just after midnight in the area of Wellington Road 109 and Side Road 16, west of Arthur.
Police said the driver of an SUV was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a trauma centre in stable condition, but with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the transport truck was not hurt.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Police said the Ministry of Environment was notified because of a diesel leak and the road is expected to be closed for most of Wednesday for the cleanup.
Arthur is about 40 kilometres northwest of Guelph.
Any witnesses are asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
