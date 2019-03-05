Canada
March 5, 2019 11:21 am

Sleeping woman’s hair catches fire from burning candles: Guelph police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say a 25-year-old woman's hair was lit on fire after she fell asleep near burning candles on Monday night.

A cautionary story from Guelph police after a woman’s hair caught fire from burning candles while she slept.

Police said they were called to a house on Harris Street on Monday night for reports of an injured woman.

The 25-year-old had been sleeping near candles which lit her hair and sweater on fire, according to a news release.

Police said she received burns to her head, ear and upper shoulders.

Guelph Fire Chief John Osborne said this is the first time he’s ever heard of someone sleeping and being lit on fire by burning candles.

“We do get some calls caused by improper use of candles, but it’s not common,” he said. “Usually we respond to candles igniting other combustibles.”

“If you’re going to use candles, use candle properly, with a proper base, nowhere close to a bed or anywhere it could be knocked over.”

The flames were put out before firefighters got on scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

