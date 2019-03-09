March Break 2019: Things to do in Guelph

The kids are about to get a whole week off school thanks to the March Break and it means parents will be doing their best to keep them busy.

Staying inside and playing video games or watching Netflix might be an option, but there are better activities in Guelph.

Here is a list of things going in the area over the break.

Wacky Water Week

The City of Guelph is celebrating water with games, entertainment and interactive displays.

The city said there’s good fun to be had by people of all ages.

All branches of the Guelph public library will feature hands-on games and present simple ways to save water at home.

A schedule can be found on the city’s website.

Guelph Storm

There are three hockey games at the Sleeman Centre while the kids are off.

The Guelph Storm welcome in the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday.

Guelph returns to action on March 13 against the London Knights and then host the Erie Otters on March 15.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

Downtown Guelph

The Downtown Guelph Business Association has prepared a March Break activity guide.

It contains details on events and activities at the Guelph Civic Museum and a scavenger hunt in the core.

There are also details about a free skate at the Sleeman Centre on Wednesday afternoon and movie matinees at The Bookshelf.

There’s also a list of restaurants that have special offers for kids under 12.

Stone Road Mall

Reptiles will take over centre court at the mall over March Break.

There will be a show every weekday from 1-3 p.m., that will feature snakes, lizards and turtles.

More details can be found on the mall’s website.

Centennial CVI garage sale

Centennial CVI will host a garage sale in its gymnasium on March 16.

Volunteers at the school will be accepting donations from Monday to Friday and then host the sale on Saturday.

All money raised will go towards the Chalmers Community Services Centre.

Chalmers Community Services Centre Garage Sale on Sat Mar 16th, 9am-12pm @ CCVI – Donations of household items, books, collectibles/small furniture drop off your donated items @ CCVI between March 11th-March 15th 9am-3pm ​for info or early donation please call 519-766-0874 pic.twitter.com/FiliU98CCP — CCVI Announcements (@CCVISpartans) February 27, 2019