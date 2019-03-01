March Break 2019: Things to do in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

March Break is nearly upon us which means parents will be looking for adventures to take to keep their wee ones occupied.

Some will head out of town for warmer climes while others have already put their kids into camps but for those who are looking to Carpe Diem at the last minute, here are some great options in Waterloo region.

Bugfeast

This annual March Break tradition at Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory has a special Southwest menu this year.

Visitors will have an opportunity to sample tortilla chips with queso and roasted grasshopper topper, whole roasted BBQ crickets and dulce de leche fudge with roasted ants.

The treats will be available from March 9 through March 17 and are included with the price of admission.

March Break Madness

During March Break, visitors to the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will get the opportunity to become space explorers.

Each day, there will be different space-themed activities including STEM workshops, rocket science, an Astronaut Boot Camp and a retro-themed day.

McDougall Cottage

This Cambridge historical site will have special offerings for the wee ones on the Wednesday and Friday of March Break.

On Wednesday, kids aged three and up are invited to McDougall Cottage for a craft bonanza from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

On Friday, Tea with Granny will offer the kids a chance to share a meal with grandma. The Cottage will offer sandwiches, shortbreads, scones with cream and more.

Kids Hop

On Tuesday, pop into the Kitchener Market for a special March Break addition of Kids Hop.

Local musician Erick Traplin will be on hand to perform a few kids’ favourite songs and you can sample the tasty treats offered at the international food market.

Castle Kilbride

The castle will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. all week offering self-guided tours of the facilities.

There will be hands-on toys scattered throughout the building offering an opportunity to see how the Livingstons played. The castle was built by James Livingston in 1877.

Schneider Haus

Each afternoon of March Break, Schneider Haus will be offering different activities designed to entertain and amuse.

On Monday, visitors will get a chance to see all sorts of fun creatures during the “Reptiles, Amphibians and Spiders: Oh My!” exhibit.

Check the site’s event calendar for a full list of activities.

Carnival Day at Cambridge Ice House

There will be free public skating at Cambridge Ice House on the Wednesday of March Break from 10:40 a.m. until noon and again from 2:10 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The facility says there will also be “entertainment and more!” on offer.

Blood In The Snow 2019 March Tour

The Apollo Cinema will be offering something for more mature kiddos on March 13 and 14, when the Blood in the Snow Canadian Film Festival comes to town.

There will be two nights of Canadian horror films on offer at the cinema including The Final Ride and I’ll Take Your Dead.

Plus, you get to another gander of the classic Apollo sign lit up in all its glory on Ontario Street.

Landmark Cinemas

The cinema chain will be offering $3 matinees at its theatres in Kitchener and Waterloo with proceeds going to support Kids Help Phone.

Among the titles being offered are Aquaman and Bumblebee.

Your local library

The libraries in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo all have special activities planned throughout the week.

Among the activities in Waterloo will be a fort-building challenge and in Kitchener, there will be a Marvel vs. DC debate. In Cambridge, Disney princesses Rapunzel and Belle will be at all Idea Exchange locations.

The phrase “something for everyone” is oft-overused but this is a truism in this case.