Nick Suzuki’s 6 points lead Guelph Storm over Kitchener Rangers 8-4

Guelph Storm forward Nick Suzuki is not slowing down after picking up another six points to lead his team to an 8-4 thumping of the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday.

Suzuki now has 41 points in 23 games with the Storm since being traded from the Owen Sound Attack on Jan 9.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect assisted on the first three goals in the first period and then scored the next two in the second period.

Suzuki capped it off with an assist on Nate Schnarr’s hat-trick goal in front of 7,000 fans at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Markus Phillips, Ty Collins and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Storm.

The Kitchener Rangers saw goals from Joseph Garreffa, Justin MacPherson, Greg Meireles and Rickard Hugg.

Anthony Popovich made 31 saves in the win, while Luke Richardson was pulled from the Rangers’ net after allowing six goals on 27 shots.

Lucas Pfeil made 18 saves in relief.

Guelph is back on the ice on Friday when they visit the Saginaw Spirit to start a three-in-three weekend that features a rematch with the Rangers on Sunday.

Larry Mellott will have the call of all three games on 1460 CJOY.

The Rangers will look to rebound on Wednesday when they visit the Hamilton Bulldogs.

