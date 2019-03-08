Man charged with impaired driving in crash that killed 1, injured another in Scarborough: police
Toronto police have charged a man with impaired driving in connection with a fatal two-vehicle crash in Scarborough in early February.
Police said officers responded to a collision at around 3 a.m. at Meadowvale Road and Generation Boulevard on Feb. 1.
Police said a dark-coloured BMW was travelling southbound on Meadowvale when it collided with a dark-coloured Pontiac minivan travelling eastbound on Dean Park Road.
Investigators said the 40-year-old male driver of the minivan was pronounced dead on scene. A 39-year-old female passenger was seriously injured.
Police said the driver of the BMW, 33-year-old Anthony Eccles, surrendered himself to police on March 7.
He was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, being in excess of 80 mg operating a conveyance causing death, and possession of a Schedule I substance.
He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.
— With files from David Shum
