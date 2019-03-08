Man critically injured after shooting at gas station in midtown Toronto

Toronto police say a man suffered critical injuries after being shot at a gas station in midtown Toronto.

Police said they responded to a call at 12:24 a.m. Friday near Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Officers arrived on scene an located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Duty Insp. Jim Gotell said the victim was getting gas at the pump when he was approached by a male suspect who started firing.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured crimson blue SUV.

Anyone with information is urge to contact police.