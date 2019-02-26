Suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant for 2nd-degree murder in death of Toronto man

Toronto police say they are searching for a 19-year-old man who is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s west end.

Officers were called to Bergamot Avenue, near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, on Feb. 13 where they found a 27-year-old man lying on the ground outside of a townhouse complex. He was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was identified as Tesfa Welsh-Hope, later died of his injuries.

Police said in a statement released on Tuesday that a Canada-wide warrant was issued for a suspect, who was identified as Kyle Dias.

Investigators said he is between 5’6″ and 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Tesfa Welsh-Hope is Toronto’s eighth homicide victim of the year.