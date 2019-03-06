OHL Roundup: Wednesday, March 6, 2019

FLINT, Mich. – Emmet Pierce put away the winner near the midway point of the third period as the Flint Firebirds upset the Owen Sound Attack 6-4 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kyle Harris, Jacob Winterton, Ty Dellandrea, Hunter Holmes and Ethan Keppen rounded out the attack for the Firebirds (13-45-5).

Luke Cavallin made 31 saves for the win in net.

Maksim Sushko struck twice for Owen Sound (28-29-6), while Aidan Dudas and Brady Lyle also found the back of the net.

Andrew MacLean stopped 29 shots for Owen Sound.

Flint did not score on its two power plays and the Attack couldn’t score on their three man advantages.

BULLDOGS 5 RANGERS 3

HAMILTON — Logan Morrison’s power-play goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Bulldogs downed Kitchener.

Matthew Strome, Jan Jenik, Liam Van Loon and Isaac Nurse also scored for Hamilton (28-31-5).

Riley Damiani had a pair of goals for the Rangers (30-29-4), while Mike Petizian also scored.

—

WOLVES 3 GREYHOUNDS 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Blake Murray put away the winner in the first minute of the third period as the Wolves defeated Sault Ste. Marie.

Nolan Hutcheson and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Sudbury (40-18-5).

Jaden Peca replied for the Greyhounds (40-16-7).