2 accused in death of 4-year-old Serenity ordered to stand trial

Two guardians charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with a four-year-old girl’s death will stand trial.

For weeks, family and loved ones of the little girl known as Serenity have been attending a preliminary hearing at a Wetaskiwin court.

The pair will be arraigned in the Court of Queen’s Bench on April 9.

Serenity died in 2014 after being taken to hospital with a head injury. A report by Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate also said doctors noted Serenity had bruises at various stages of healing and was “significantly underweight.”

No family members in this case can be named in order to protect the identity of Serenity’s two living siblings, who were in kinship care with her prior to her death.

“My loving, beautiful, wonderful daughter — one of my hugest lessons in life. I hope that her death will be a lesson to everyone that failed her,” Serenity’s mom said.

Serenity and her siblings had been living with family members designated through the kinship care program and later given permanent guardianship. They were later charged in connection with her death.

Serenity’s family hoped the judge would find there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial.

“It’s surreal, everything we’ve been through as a family,” Serenity’s grandmother said. “It hurts, but I’m grateful that we’re standing together as one — not only for Serenity but for other children.”

Serenity’s death pushed Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate to call for better safeguards in kinship placements.

— with files from Global’s Phil Heidenreich and The Canadian Press