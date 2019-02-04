Serenity’s mom vows to sit vigil through Alberta court proceedings

The mother of a four-year-old girl that died in hospital after being placed in kinship care says she will wait outside the courtroom for the next month, awaiting answers in Serenity’s death.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I’ll sit outside that courtroom every day all day long if I have to.”

Serenity died in 2014 after being taken to hospital with a head injury. Doctors found she was malnourished, bruised and had been being sexually assaulted.

“I feel like it’s been four and a half years and I’ve been waiting that long.

“To keep having to wait and not know, it’s heart-wrenching. It’s terrifying, scary, sad, everything,” explained the girl’s mother.

No family members in this case can be named to protect the identity of Serenity’s two living siblings, who were in kinship care with her prior to her death.

“My loving, beautiful, wonderful daughter — one of my hugest lessons in life. I hope that her death will be a lesson to everyone that failed her,” Serenity’s mom said.

Serenity and her siblings had been living with family members designated through the kinship care program. Now those guardians, a man and a woman, are in court in Wetaskiwin for a preliminary inquiry, charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

“Serenity would still be here today if we had more laws implicated for children,” Serenity’s grandmother said.

“But I think she deserves justice.”

Guardians of the Children agrees. The motorcycle club is helping Serenity’s family navigate the court process.

“They call us for support. We go to court with them, we give them strength, we sit beside them and make sure that they’re okay,” Clint Goodrich explained. He’s the president of the Wetaskiwin chapter of Guardians of the Children.

The group plans to have two or three members stand vigil with Serenity’s mom for the duration of the preliminary inquiry and the trial that could follow.

“We come for anybody who asks us. All they’ve got to do is call us and we will respond.

“We don’t turn anybody down. If they need our help, we’re there for them, that’s what we do. That’s why we all got together.”

Serenity’s family is hopeful the judge will find there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial later this month.

“It’s surreal, everything we’ve been through as a family,” Serenity’s grandmother said. “It hurts but I’m grateful that we’re standing together as one — not only for Serenity but for other children.”