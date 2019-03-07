Urban planner looks to change Kingston skyline

Since Kingston City Hall was built in 1844, the city skyline has only seen minor additions. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Vancouver-based urban planner, Brent Toderian, presented several ideas that would modernize Kingston’s downtown.

Toderian’s brief to council was done as part of an effort to establish and create a new policy to direct the city.

“Whether it is a tall building or a mid-size building, the concepts presented to council in the past could be better, and because of this, they have impacted the popularity of these projects for the community,” Toderian said.

Toderian has advised and collaborated with cities, agencies and best-practice developers around the world, including the cities of Edmonton, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Ottawa, Brisbane, Helsinki and New York.

The City of Kingston invited Toderian to speak to council in 2018 about the importance of building concepts — ideas that were echoed by Mayor Bryan Paterson, who told Global News that it is crucial that the proposed building have a high level of architectural quality, be designed for bottom-level retail and enhance the downtown street life.

Toderian says he will provide guidance for redesigning the downtown area by following multiple successful steps.

“I want to stress this is not about aesthetics, taste, or preferences — this is about design and how it contributes to public goals and addressing our challenges,” said Toderian.

According to Paterson, the new policy outlining preferred concepts for mid- to high-rise buildings, is expected to be in place in 2020.