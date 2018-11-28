IN8 Developments to appeal Capital Condo denial

It appears the fight over the Capital Condo is not over.

In an email to Global Kingston, Darryl Firsten of IN8 Developments, the company behind the proposed 16-story high-rise at 223 Princess St., said he is in the process of appealing the Nov. 9 ruling made by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) to deny the condo.

“The team decided to pursue an appeal to divisional court to determine whether errors had been made on the interpretation of various points of law and to ensure a balanced, comprehensive reading of the city’s Official Plan in its entirety,” the email stated.

READ MORE: Capitol Condo rejected by Local Planning Appeal Tribunal

Firsten in a phone interview with Global Kingston said that his company is not giving up on building in the city’s core.

“We are extremely committed to downtown Kingston, to Kingston at large,” said Firsten. “We believe the LPAT decision is catastrophically bad for downtown Kingston. Not just for our project, but this will severely harm any future intensification.”

Opponents of the project had long-argued that the height of the development would far exceed the 6 storeys permitted under the city’s Official Plan. After years of legal back-and-forth, the LPAT ruled in the opponents’ favour on Nov. 9.

Firsten now says his group will file addition paperwork over the next month while they await a pre-hearing to be scheduled.

He also said the appeal could take up to 24 months.

WATCH: Beyond the Headlines: What killed the Capitol Condo

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

— With files from Mark Ladan and Alexandra Mazur.