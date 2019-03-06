33-year-old Barrie man charged with child pornography offences: police

A man from Barrie has been charged with child pornography offences, police say.

Barrie police say in September 2017 they received a tip that someone was uploading child pornography. Following a lengthy investigation, several search warrants were executed and two devices were seized for forensic analysis.

READ MORE: Collingwood man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

On Tuesday, a 33-year-old man from Barrie was arrested and charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and making child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Wednesday.