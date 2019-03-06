Crime
March 6, 2019

33-year-old Barrie man charged with child pornography offences: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Wednesday.

A man from Barrie has been charged with child pornography offences, police say.

Barrie police say in September 2017 they received a tip that someone was uploading child pornography. Following a lengthy investigation, several search warrants were executed and two devices were seized for forensic analysis.

On Tuesday, a 33-year-old man from Barrie was arrested and charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and making child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Wednesday.

