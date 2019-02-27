Collingwood man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

A man from Collingwood has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Collingwood OPP say on Wednesday, following a three-month internet investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Collingwood.

Police say numerous computer devices containing child sexual-abuse material were seized.

Officers say as a result of the investigation, Keith Storey, 67, from Collingwood was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.