March 6, 2019 7:35 am

Toronto police to release info on arrests, charges in guns and gangs investigation

Toronto police are expected to release details Wednesday morning on arrests and charges linked to a guns and gangs investigation.

In a media release, Insp. Joe Matthews of the gun and gang task force will speak to reporters at 11 a.m. at police headquarters.

Police said a number of items seized in the investigation will be on display.

