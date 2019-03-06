Toronto police to release info on arrests, charges in guns and gangs investigation

Toronto police are expected to release details Wednesday morning on arrests and charges linked to a guns and gangs investigation.

In a media release, Insp. Joe Matthews of the gun and gang task force will speak to reporters at 11 a.m. at police headquarters.

READ MORE: $700K in drugs, $60K in cash seized as part of joint Toronto-Ottawa police investigation

Police said a number of items seized in the investigation will be on display.

VIDEO: Toronto police give details on arrest, items seized in major drug investigation