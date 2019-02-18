$700K in drugs, $60K in cash seized as part of joint Toronto-Ottawa police investigation
Toronto police say approximately $700,000 in drugs and $60,000 in cash have been seized as part of a drug investigation in partnership with Ottawa police.
The investigation, dubbed Project Moses, into the trafficking of drugs and guns began in October.
On Thursday and Friday, police executed search warrants on homes and vehicles belonging to three co-accused.
As a result, around $250,000 worth of powdered cocaine, $300,000 of fentanyl, $100,000 of heroein and $40,000 of marijuana were found by officers along with the cash. Investigators also seized several firearms and rounds of ammunition.
More to come.
