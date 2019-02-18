Crime
February 18, 2019 10:24 am
Updated: February 18, 2019 11:10 am

$700K in drugs, $60K in cash seized as part of joint Toronto-Ottawa police investigation

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News
A A

Toronto police say approximately $700,000 in drugs and $60,000 in cash have been seized as part of a drug investigation in partnership with Ottawa police.

The investigation, dubbed Project Moses, into the trafficking of drugs and guns began in October.

On Thursday and Friday, police executed search warrants on homes and vehicles belonging to three co-accused.

As a result, around $250,000 worth of powdered cocaine, $300,000 of fentanyl, $100,000 of heroein and $40,000 of marijuana were found by officers along with the cash. Investigators also seized several firearms and rounds of ammunition.

More to come.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Ottawa crime
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Project Moses
Project Moses Toronto police
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
Toronto police drug squad
toronto police service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.