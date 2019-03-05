Pickup truck driver facing multiple charges after Mission hit-and-run: RCMP

The driver of a pickup truck is facing multiple charges after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Mission.

According to Mission RCMP, the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near Cedar Street and 7th Avenue.

Police said a large pickup truck was exiting a gas station parking lot and turning onto 7th Avenue when it struck a young woman who was trying to cross the property’s entrance.

The victim was knocked into the roadway as the driver completed their turn at a low speed, police said.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver was later located by police and charged with several offences under the Motor Vehicle Act, police said.

Police said they do not believe the driver knew they struck the pedestrian.

Mission RCMP is reminding drivers to always double check before moving their vehicles in high-volume pedestrian areas.