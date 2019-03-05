CMA Fest 2019 lineup: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban to headline

This year, Nashville’s world-renowned country extravaganza, CMA Music Festival, returns to the Nissan Stadium, the Riverfront Park stage and the Music City Center. The annual music festival released its highly-anticipated lineup on Tuesday morning.

Over the years, the Country Music Association has gathered the “stars of country music,” as well as some of the up-and-comers climbing their way to the top of the industry.

Artists set to headline the 2019 roster include: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs, among a few select others.

For the 48th year in a row, CMA Fest has dominated as one of the world’s largest country events. The four-day event takes place between June 6 and 9.

Throughout the years, performers have utilized the festival as a place to meet fans, take pictures and sign autographs. Games, attractions and food vendors will be situated throughout downtown Nashville to accommodate the annual event.

Also scheduled to perform this year’s main stage is: Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw and Pistol Annies, among many more.

The current lineup for each venue can be found below:

The first #CMAfest lineups are HERE! 🎵 ALL of these amazing artists are donating their time to perform at CMA Fest in support of the @CMAFoundation and their mission to shape the next generation through high quality music education! https://t.co/BoTaUsTCrU pic.twitter.com/RAxARM1IQh — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 5, 2019

As CMA Fest is a great platform of exposure for many of the newer country musicians, each of the announced acts has offered to donate their time to the CMA Foundation, which was established by the CMA back in 2001, when the festival was known as “Fan Fair.”

The foundation is committed to ensuring children across the globe have the opportunity to participate in any kind of music education, as well as sustaining that level of education.

Ultimately, the CMA hopes to continuously develop new generations of country musicians for as long as possible.

In the wake of the announcement, eager country fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Females galore! And such great talent to support music education! @CountryMusic bravo! https://t.co/COlCDdeaCJ — Jacklyn Krol (@JacklynKrol) March 5, 2019

High key excited about #CMAfest and it’s only just been announced. Let the countdown to June (and summer) begin. @CountryMusic — Jordan Benkelman (@jbenkelman) March 5, 2019

That #CMAfest lineup tho 🙈😭😍🤩 can it be June yet ?! — Ashtyn Wilds 🌙 (@AshtynWilds) March 5, 2019

Honestly I’ve never seen a more INSANE #CMAfest lineup & I am so sad I can’t go but thankfully I should be living in Nash by the time 2020 CMAFest rolls around so it better just as insane next year😋 — Lexie (@faithhillfansss) March 5, 2019

@CountryMusic just announced who’s playing at CMA Fest and I’m so excited!! June needs to hurry up and get here already!! 🤠 — Brandon (@brandonjhubbard) March 5, 2019

Holy 💩. The #CMAFest lineup has me wanting to blow some major money to go! — Becca Reynolds (@MissBeccaFitz) March 5, 2019

That line up though 😍 I CANNOT WAIT! https://t.co/irI1RravtI — Courtney Hersick (@courtneyhersick) March 5, 2019

“Seeing the #CMAFest lineup has me excited,” wrote one fan. “Best week of the year!”

Tickets and additional information for the 2019 CMA Music Festival can be found on the official CMA website.

More artists are expected be announced within the next few months.

