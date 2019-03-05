Entertainment
March 5, 2019 3:52 pm

CMA Fest 2019 lineup: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban to headline

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

(L-R) Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan perfome live in 2018.

Credit: Getty Images Archive
This year, Nashville’s world-renowned country extravaganza, CMA Music Festival, returns to the Nissan Stadium, the Riverfront Park stage and the Music City Center. The annual music festival released its highly-anticipated lineup on Tuesday morning.

Over the years, the Country Music Association has gathered the “stars of country music,” as well as some of the up-and-comers climbing their way to the top of the industry.

Artists set to headline the 2019 roster include: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs, among a few select others.

For the 48th year in a row, CMA Fest has dominated as one of the world’s largest country events. The four-day event takes place between June 6 and 9.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Throughout the years, performers have utilized the festival as a place to meet fans, take pictures and sign autographs. Games, attractions and food vendors will be situated throughout downtown Nashville to accommodate the annual event.

Also scheduled to perform this year’s main stage is: Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw and Pistol Annies, among many more.

The current lineup for each venue can be found below:

As CMA Fest is a great platform of exposure for many of the newer country musicians, each of the announced acts has offered to donate their time to the CMA Foundation, which was established by the CMA back in 2001, when the festival was known as “Fan Fair.”

The foundation is committed to ensuring children across the globe have the opportunity to participate in any kind of music education, as well as sustaining that level of education.

Ultimately, the CMA hopes to continuously develop new generations of country musicians for as long as possible.

Luke Bryan at the 52nd annual CMA awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018.

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

In the wake of the announcement, eager country fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

“Seeing the lineup has me excited,” wrote one fan. “Best week of the year!”

Keith Urban performs during the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field on Feb. 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Tickets and additional information for the 2019 CMA Music Festival can be found on the official CMA website.

More artists are expected be announced within the next few months.

