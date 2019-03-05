Boots and Hearts 2019 lineup: Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert to headline

Although a number of other Canadian festivals have been cancelled this year, Ontario’s very own Boots and Hearts is set to take place for the eighth year in a row.

The country-themed festival revealed its stacked lineup on Monday morning. Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert were revealed to be the main headliners, followed by Maren Morris, Cole Swindell, Kip Moore and Kane Brown.

Thirty-six acts were revealed initially, with “more to come” as promised by the festival’s organizers, Stan and Eva Dunford.

The 2019 Boots and Hearts music festival will take place once again at the Burl’s Creek grounds in Oro-Medonte between Aug. 8 and 11.

Boots and Hearts was recently revealed as one of the ‘Festival of the Year’ award nominees by the Academy of Country Music. The renowned event goes up against Brooklyn-based Faster Horses and Fort Lauderdale’s Tortuga Music Festival, among others.

Eva Dunford expressed her gratitude upon receiving the nomination. “We are incredibly honoured,” she said according to Cision. “Being the only Canadian festival nominated is the ultimate testament to how incredible our team is.

“Together, we strive to bring the very best in country music to fans and we are humbled by the industry’s recognition,” she added.

One of the driving forces behind Boots and Hearts’ tens of thousands of visitors is the social aspect. Each year, the festival invites huge country acts as well as new and up-and-coming musicians.

Proudly presenting your #Boots2019 Lineup 🙌 Grab your Tier 1 Tickets while they last! 🎟Tickets + Info: https://t.co/4CopSgvDrf *CONTEST* Like, Retweet + Tag your #BootsCrew for a chance to WIN 2 GA Weekend Tickets 👢❤️ Winners will be contacted Friday. pic.twitter.com/6t7ldFRGMm — Boots and Hearts (@BootsandHearts) March 4, 2019

As per tradition, the Burl’s Creek grounds also permit RVs, tents and all forms of camping in general.

Not only that, but there will be festival games, contests, food vendors, sports and the famous ferris wheel, which was previously introduced.

In the wake of the announcement, eager country fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

SAME 👢❤️ — Boots and Hearts (@BootsandHearts) March 4, 2019

The fact that @m10penny is coming to @BootsandHearts this summer is the BEST news I have heard in a very long time! pic.twitter.com/vo9V7uINHh — Jamie 🇨🇦 (@Jamie_Foster99) March 4, 2019

No way @kanebrown is going to be at @BootsandHearts 😍🙊 — Caitlyn Fulsang (@CaitlynFulsang) March 5, 2019

CRYING BECAUSE @DBradbery IS GONNA BE AT BOOTS AND HEARTS!!!!!!!!!!! — Lauren Scallen (@laurscallen) March 4, 2019

I want to go to Boots and Hearts so badly holyyyy — taryn, but exhausted (@taryn_jaye) March 4, 2019

My bank account is crying now that the @BootsandHearts & @ottawabluesfest lineups have been released.

My goodness I'm excited. — Victoria Laine (@VLaineMusic) March 5, 2019

Is it just me or is anyone else already excited for boots and hearts?😆❤️ — em bp (@em_baverstock5) March 3, 2019

Tiffany and I: watch, we drive all the way to Ohio to see @DBradbery and then she comes to Canada.

*Boots and Hearts announces that she's performing*

Us: pic.twitter.com/XPocQVNbYw — Shannon (@ShannonNorris_) March 4, 2019

good to see “The Big Red Machine” KANE coming to boots and hearts this year. should be a good performance — corb 🆓 (@corbinjoslin) March 4, 2019

Boots and Hearts just turned the worst weekend of my life into best. A1 line up and rip my bank account tho. — Emily (@Emily_NASA) March 4, 2019

Mymymy ! MY GIRL @TenilleArts WILL BE AT BOOTS AND HEARTS! SAY WHATTT??? I can’t miss this now !! https://t.co/RFQsdFlcAV — Elizabeth Harvey (@elizab_harvey) March 5, 2019

Boots and Hearts is currently Canada’s largest and most popular country festival.

Tickets for Boots and Hearts are now on sale to the general public. They can be found on the official website.

Currently tier 1 tickets are up for grabs. They start as low as $229 for a full weekend pass.

