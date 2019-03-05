Entertainment
March 5, 2019 11:22 am
Updated: March 5, 2019 11:45 am

Boots and Hearts 2019 lineup: Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert to headline

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Boots & Hearts festival 2019 lineup.

Boots & Hearts / Facebook
Although a number of other Canadian festivals have been cancelled this year, Ontario’s very own Boots and Hearts is set to take place for the eighth year in a row.

The country-themed festival revealed its stacked lineup on Monday morning. Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert were revealed to be the main headliners, followed by Maren Morris, Cole Swindell, Kip Moore and Kane Brown.

Thirty-six acts were revealed initially, with “more to come” as promised by the festival’s organizers, Stan and Eva Dunford.

The 2019 Boots and Hearts music festival will take place once again at the Burl’s Creek grounds in Oro-Medonte between Aug. 8 and 11.

Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennesse.

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

Boots and Hearts was recently revealed as one of the ‘Festival of the Year’ award nominees by the Academy of Country Music. The renowned event goes up against Brooklyn-based Faster Horses and Fort Lauderdale’s Tortuga Music Festival, among others.

WATCH: Alberta country music artist celebrates chart-topping hit


Eva Dunford expressed her gratitude upon receiving the nomination. “We are incredibly honoured,” she said according to Cision. “Being the only Canadian festival nominated is the ultimate testament to how incredible our team is.

“Together, we strive to bring the very best in country music to fans and we are humbled by the industry’s recognition,” she added.

One of the driving forces behind Boots and Hearts’ tens of thousands of visitors is the social aspect. Each year, the festival invites huge country acts as well as new and up-and-coming musicians.

As per tradition, the Burl’s Creek grounds also permit RVs, tents and all forms of camping in general.

Not only that, but there will be festival games, contests, food vendors, sports and the famous ferris wheel, which was previously introduced.

Maren Morris performs in concert during the sold out inaugural Kaaboo Cayman Festival at Seven Mile Beach on Feb. 15, 2019 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

In the wake of the announcement, eager country fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Boots and Hearts is currently Canada’s largest and most popular country festival.

Cole Swindell performs during a Radio.com ‘Stars and Strings’ Concert to honor our nation’s veterans at Chicago Theatre on Nov. 7, 2018 in Chicago, Ill.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for CBS Radio

Tickets for Boots and Hearts are now on sale to the general public. They can be found on the official website.

Currently tier 1 tickets are up for grabs. They start as low as $229 for a full weekend pass.

