Vernon RCMP ask public for information after cyclist injured in reported hit-and-run

A Vernon cyclist was hurt when they were hit by a truck making a left turn late in the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Almost two weeks later, Vernon RCMP are making a public appeal for information about the hit-and-run.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of 25 Avenue and 34 A Street in Vernon around 11 p.m., and the truck involved in the incident was turning left from 25 Ave. onto 34 A Street.

“The RCMP is looking to speak to any witnesses or the driver of the truck to ascertain the details of the event,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

Police are also interested in viewing any dash-cam video of the collision that might be available.

Police said the truck involved is a grey or tan older-model Toyota.

RCMP said the cyclist’s injuries were minor.