5 arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Kelowna

On Friday night, Kelowna RCMP arrested five people in connection with an alleged kidnapping.

On Wednesday, a man was dropped off at a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police ask public to identify alleged Okanagan fraudster

Police believe he was trying to buy illegal drugs at a home in Kelowna when he was allegedly held against his will and assaulted.

RCMP said officers conducted a high-risk arrest of five suspects at various locations across Kelowna on Friday.

READ MORE: Pellet gun causes early-morning closure of highway in Kelowna

Clayton Zeleniski, 48, has been formally charged with kidnapping, robbery, unlawful confinement and assault causing bodily harm.

Shane Haines, 32, faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery and unlawful confinement.

Timothy Hennessy, 37, has been formally charged with robbery, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.

Nicole Sidhu, 24, is now facing charges of robbery and unlawful confinement.

Dalton Zeleniski, 18, has been formally charged with unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

All five of the accused are from Kelowna.

READ MORE: Opioid-tainted cocaine suspected as Surrey records 12 overdoses Sunday

Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.