5 arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Kelowna
On Friday night, Kelowna RCMP arrested five people in connection with an alleged kidnapping.
On Wednesday, a man was dropped off at a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe he was trying to buy illegal drugs at a home in Kelowna when he was allegedly held against his will and assaulted.
RCMP said officers conducted a high-risk arrest of five suspects at various locations across Kelowna on Friday.
Clayton Zeleniski, 48, has been formally charged with kidnapping, robbery, unlawful confinement and assault causing bodily harm.
Shane Haines, 32, faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery and unlawful confinement.
Timothy Hennessy, 37, has been formally charged with robbery, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.
Nicole Sidhu, 24, is now facing charges of robbery and unlawful confinement.
Dalton Zeleniski, 18, has been formally charged with unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
All five of the accused are from Kelowna.
Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.Follow @Jules_Knox
